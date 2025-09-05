National team midfielder Christopher Rahming Jr signs with Romanian soccer club

By JONATHAN BURROWS

BAHAMIAN national team midfielder Christopher Rahming Jr has officially signed with Romanian soccer club Olympia Satu Mare, marking the next step in his professional career.

Rahming, who has represented The Bahamas since 2018, brings international experience and versatility to his new club. Prior to this move, Rahming played in New Zealand’s soccer club Fencibles United in the National League. Rahming’s inclusion in Fencibles United’s squad in the competitive New Zealand National League highlights his adaptability to different playing environments.

On the international stage, Rahming has steadily contributed to the Bahamas in CONCACAF National League matches. He has made 16 appearances and scored one goal. At 26 years old and standing at 6’5”, Rahmings profiles as a dynamic attacking midfielder capable of adding physical presence to his new Romanian club.