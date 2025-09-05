PM: $200m Exuma resort ‘strikes the right balance’

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

The Prime Minister yesterday said the $200m Rosewood Exuma project “strikes the right balance” despite Bahamas National Trust (BNT) fears it “sets a concerning precedent for unsustainable development”.

Speaking at the official groundbreaking ceremony for the development, Philip Davis KC said the East Sampson Cay project by Miami-based Yntegra Group will generate jobs during construction, create long-term careers in hospitality, and open up new avenues for entrepreneurship and local business growth on Exuma.

“This project will bring jobs during construction. It will bring careers in hospitality once the resort opens. It will bring business opportunities for local entrepreneurs and suppliers,” said Mr Davis.

“It will create demand for farmers, fishers and small businesses who can contribute to the success of the resort. And it will showcase the culture of Exuma – its food, its crafts, its music – to visitors from around the world. In short, it will provide opportunities for Bahamians to benefit directly and meaningfully.”

Mr Davis described the environments of Bahamian islands as “fragile treasures” that must not be compromised for development, and the Rosewood Exuma project “strikes the right balance”.

“But development must never come at the expense of what makes Exuma special. Our islands are fragile treasures. We have insisted that all major projects must respect the environment,” said Mr Davis.

“Here on Sampson Cay, a portion of the island will be reserved for eco-friendly initiatives. The architecture will reflect Rosewood’s philosophy of a sense of place, integrating with the natural surroundings and celebrating the cultural character of Exuma.

“We must ensure our children and grandchildren will inherit islands that are just as beautiful tomorrow as they are today. I believe this development strikes the right balance.”

Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister who also serves as minister of tourism, investments and aviation, and is Exuma’s MP, called the Rosewood Exuma project a signal of strong investor confidence in The Bahamas and a new chapter for sustainable, high-value development in the Family Islands

“As an Exumian and someone who was born and grown here, and who loves this place, and someone now with an opportunity as a policy maker to shape the future of these islands, we take development seriously. We take a long-term view to economic development,” said Mr Cooper.

“We put in place the strictest approval processes. We demand that there be environmental impact assessments. We demand that there be environmental management plans, and we ensure, through the experts of the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection, that there is ongoing monitoring of every development in the Exumas and throughout the islands of the Bahamas.

“We acknowledge that this is serious business that impacts the lives of present and future Exumians and Bahamians, and we understand the mission.”

Felipe MacLean, principal of Yntegra Group, said Rosewood Exuma is designed to set a new global benchmark for sustainability and luxury. He added that the development will implement high environmental standards, including the use of renewable energy, modern water conservation methods and waste reduction technology.

“This project is a responsible development that has been meticulously planned with every detail carefully considered to ensure that Rosewood Exuma redefines the hospitality standards of excellence,” said Mr MacLean.

“Our green commitments go beyond the norm. Our project is on track to achieve LEED and FIT-WEL certifications. We will use renewable energy, but also cleaner alternatives, such as liquefied natural gas. We will implement water conservation strategies, new waste reduction technologies and climate responsive, smart designs.”