Roberts appointed to World Aquatics Technical Committee

BAHAMAS Aquatics announced yesterday that Mancer Roberts, technical director (swimming and open water swimming), has been appointed to the World Aquatics (AQUA) Technical Swimming Committee.

He becomes the first Bahamian to serve on this prestigious global body, which holds oversight for all World Aquatics Swimming Championships and Olympic Games Swimming events.

Mr Roberts has served as technical director for Bahamas Aquatics for more than 15 years, during which he has elevated the standard of officiating in The Bahamas and across the Caribbean region.

In addition to his new role, he is also an active member of the CCCAN and Pan Am Aquatics Technical Swimming Committees.

Recognised internationally as an expert swimming technical official trainer, Roberts has been instrumental in the development of swimming and open water technical officials in The Bahamas.

His leadership and expertise have significantly advanced the sport’s growth and credibility at both the regional and international levels. He has served as a swimming official at multiple CARIFTA Swimming Championships, CAC Championships, Pan American Games, World Championships and last year, became the first Bahamian Official to serve as a Technical Official at the Olympic Games (Paris). Algernon Cargill, president of Bahamas Aquatics and former World Aquatics (AQUA) Bureau Member, considers that Mancer is not only deserving of this recognition for the hard work and consistency injected into swimming, but will also serve as an excellent ambassador of Bahamas Aquatics in this new role.

Bahamas Aquatics extends its heartfelt congratulations to Roberts on this historic and outstanding accomplishment.