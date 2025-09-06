BASRA hosts Boating and Safety Day at Fort Montague

The Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association (BASRA) is reintroducing itself to the boating community with a Boating and Safety Day being held today at Fort Montague Beach.

The free community event, running from 1pm to 4pm, is aimed at raising awareness about boating safety while showcasing the work of BASRA and its partners.

Highlights include a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescue demonstration, a performance by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Pop Band, and tours of a new Defence Force vessel. Vendors will also be on hand with marine products and safety gear, along with support from Doctor’s Hospital and the Disaster Relief Management Authority.

Captain Chris Lloyd, BASRA operations manager, said the event is meant to remind the public of the group’s long history of volunteer service. “We’ve been around since the 1950s and in some cases are the only resource available because we are truly a volunteer network,” he said.

He added: “This is our first year hosting this day," he added.

"We hope to grow and bring back the enthusiasm that BASRA has always inspired.”