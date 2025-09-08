American to launch early 2026 services to Bimini

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

American Airlines is set to launch three weekly flights to Bimini from its Miami hub in mid-February, marking a significant boost for direct connectivity during the peak winter tourism season.

The airline is expected to launch a route that will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, thus helping to drive airlift amid the $70m upgrade for Bimini’s airport and provide connectivity at a time when boating and private aviation traffic to the island has been reduced.

Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, investments and aviation, confirmed that some Family Island airports included in the Government’s airport renaissance programme are nearing completion with visible progress at several sites.

“We have work going on at the moment in Georgetown, Exuma. The walls are up, it’s vertical construction. Bimini, you’ll be pleased with the vertical construction you’ll see there. Mayaguana is almost complete,” said Mr Cooper.

“We have, on the drawing board, Rock Sound, Eleuthera, and we see significant work having already been done in Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera. Cat Island is for two airports, and is looking pretty good and pretty strong.”

The $260m airport renaissance programme aims to transform 14 Family Island airports, expanding access and driving local economic growth. Mr Cooper also confirmed that work has recently started on airport upgrades in Black Point, Exuma, and Long Island.

“Black Point today, the technical team visited, and we have begun the work there, as we have begun in Long Island. And never before have I been so excited to see tractors moving and pushing things, and that’s happening in Black Point and Long Island as we speak,” he added.

The deputy prime minister said the airport renaissance programme is essential for unlocking the full economic potential of the Family Islands. “When we launched this programme, we didn’t do it because it was easy; we did it because it was necessary. And we are pressing forward with the development of these airports all across the islands,” said Mr Cooper.

“These airports are not just as air landing strips. These are gateways to the economies of these islands. And you’ve heard the Prime Minister [Philip Davis KC] talk about expanding opportunities island by island. That’s what we’re doing, and that’s what these airports are doing.”