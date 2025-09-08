Bridal Association partners on wedding planner course

The Bahamas Bridal Association has teamed with the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation and its Canadian counterparts to hold a wedding planner certification course in Nassau.

The initiative, which has seen the Association partner also with the Wedding Planners Institute of Canada (WPIC), will see the launch of an exclusive Wedding Planner Certification course to be held at the Warwick Paradise Island Bahamas resort from October 16-18.

Lesley Pinder, the Bahamas Bridal Association president, said: “This collaboration highlights our commitment to raising standards and creating opportunities for Bahamian and international professionals. With the support from Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, Warwick and WPIC, we are empowering wedding planners to thrive on the global stage.”

The three-day certification course will include comprehensive wedding planning training; marketing and branding guidance; practical business tools and templates; and a final exam for certification eligibility. Graduates will become WPIC certified wedding planners, joining a network of more than 10,000 alumni in 37 countries, along with one-year membership in the Bahamas Bridal Association.

“This ground-breaking partnership marks a significant milestone in professional development for Bahamian and regional event professionals, offering globally recognised certification from WPIC, a leading authority in wedding planning education and standards,” the Association added.

“The course is open to aspiring and established planners who are looking to elevate their expertise, build international networks, and contribute to The Bahamas’ growing luxury destination wedding market.”