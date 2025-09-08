Champions crowned in Eleuthera Tennis Association’s junior tourney

THE Eleuthera Tennis Association (ETA) held its Back to School Jamboree and junior tennis tournament last weekend.

According to a press release yesterday, the events were a huge success.

The ETA crowned the following champions -

• Ayai Bethel defeated Finley McKinney for the Boys’ open singles.

• Destiny Mackey defeated Taryn McKinney for the Girls’ open singles.

• Girls under 10 Coaches Challenge, Clinae Sweeting defeated Kaiyanne

• Girls under 12 Coaches Challenge, Clinae Sweeting defeated Destiny Mackey

• Boys under 10 coaches Challenge, James Delva defeated Ajay Bethel

• Boys under 12 Coaches Challenge, Kerrigan “Khale” McCoy defeated Tashawn

Coach Artie Johnson extended thanks to the executive team and parents for making the event a great one.

He also thanked Michael and Jenny Tsoumpas for donating the backpacks and Frisco Higgs C/O Higgs Construction for donating the school supplies. The event was well attended by kids from South Eleuthera and Harbour Island. All kids got lunch and a backpack filled with school supplies.

The BLTA congratulates Johnson and the executives of the ETA on their work on providing meaningful matchplay to develop the young people in Eleuthera.