Developer eyes second $500m project approval in 6-7 months

The developer behind the $200m Rosewood Exuma project is hoping to receive environmental approvals for its second $500m project within six to seven months.

Felipe MacLean, principal of Miami-based Yntegra Group, conceded that its $500m Bvlgari Resort & Mansions development on Cave Cay is now running about 12 months behind its original schedule as it works to obtain a certificate of environmental clearance from the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP).

“Cave Cay is in the process of getting the certificate of environmental clearance. It’s run its process, and those processes take time, and hopefully that process could be ready, I would say, in the next six to seven months,” said Mr MacLean.

“I will say that probably the Bvlgari project, it’s about 12 months behind, this project, but it’s moving forward and we’re very excited at the partnership with Bvlgari. I think that that’s going to be another amazing project.”

Yntegra Group announced its partnership with Bvlgari earlier this year to develop Bvlgari Resort & Mansions Cave Cay, which will feature 48 Bvlgari-branded private mansions and estates for sale. Bvlgari Hotels and Resorts already lists Cave Cay on its website as one of its upcoming destinations, with an expected opening date in 2029.

Mr MacLean said Yntegra is introducing two of the world’s top five luxury resort brands to Exuma, and that each project must be planned “meticulously” to ensure they meet the highest environmental and construction standards.

“Cave Cay will sign with one of the top brands of the world. We’re bringing two out of the five best brands in the world. When you’re doing these types of projects, you have to understand that they command the highest standards, and these projects are planned meticulously. It’s not something that any brand takes it lightly, so they take time,” said Mr MacLean

Highlighting the $260m Amancaya development slated for Children’s Bay Cay and Williams Cay, Mr MacLean said Exuma is poised to become a new global destination for luxury travel. “What we’re doing also with what Aman is doing further south, you have three out of the five best brands of the world,” said Mr MacLean.

“Bahamians can be very proud of it. This is going to become the new global destination of the world, and with three brands that are responsible, three brands that are going to do things right, and we all look to collaborate together and make this the best destination in the world.”

Mr MacLean last week said he is not concerned by efforts to overturn the Rosewood Exuma’s planning and environmental approvals and branded this “part of the process”. He added that he was not aware of a Judicial Review challenge to its certificate of environmental clearance (CEC) being filed with the Supreme Court, and has remained focused on executing its vision for the project and creating jobs.

“I’ve heard about it, but I haven’t seen anything about a Judicial Review and our lawyers have not received anything. So there’s very little I can comment on because I just heard something about it, but we haven’t received anything,” said Mr MacLean.

“We’ve been focusing on the facts, focusing on the vision and execution, creating jobs, making this vision a reality, and today it turned into reality. So I know they have the right to do that Judicial Review, and if that’s the case, it will be part of the process, but I’m not concerned.”

Bob Coughlin, principal of the neighbouring Turtlegrass resort project on East Sampson Cay, last week said he planned to seek Supreme Court permission to bring a Judicial Review challenge to Yntegra’s environmental approvals. He and his attorneys have already filed an appeal against Rosewood Exuma’s planning approvals obtained from the Town Planning Committee.

Meanwhile, the Bahamas National Trust (BNT) has warned that the $200m Rosewood Exuma project “sets a concerning precedent for unsustainable development” because it is too large for the area to support.

Lakeshia Anderson-Rolle, the Trust’s executive director, responding to the development’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), warned: “The scale of the proposed development far exceeds what is appropriate for Sampson Cay and its surrounding Exuma Cays.

“The EIA reveals that the habitats on the island, and within the marine footprint of the development, are predominantly healthy, native and intact. Consequently, the planned construction of two marinas, a service dock (classified as a marina), over 50 residences and extensive amenities will lead to significant habitat destruction and biodiversity loss in both marine and terrestrial environments.

“The appeal of these islands lies in their low levels of development and access to unspoiled and generally undisturbed environments. As currently proposed, this project threatens to fundamentally alter the unique character of the area and sets a concerning precedent for unsustainable development.”

Ms Anderson-Rolle’s warning, contained in a November 4, 2024, letter sent to Dr Rhianna Neely-Murphy, the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection’s (DEPP) director, only emerged with the July 21, 2025, publication of the Rosewood Exuma’s environmental management plan (EMP).