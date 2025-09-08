Jonquel Jones struggles in win over storm

By JONATHAN BURROWS

JONQUEL Jones and the New York Liberty beat the Seattle Storm 84-76 this past Friday in a hard-fought road win at Climate Pledge Stadium.

Jones struggled in this matchup, scoring just two points with two rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes of action. Jones was in foul trouble for much of the night which contributed to her limited play time.

The Liberty trailed at halftime but turned things around in the second half, holding the Storm to just 29 points. Despite the limited playtime, Jones still contributed particularly as a facilitator as two of her three assists came during crucial times in the second half that led to the comeback.

Her limited play created opportunities for her teammates like Breanna Stewart who contributed 24 points and Leonie Fiebich who added 21 points.

Jones is currently a averaging 13.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the season. With the Liberty already viewed as contenders, Jones’ play could determine just how far New York goes in the post season. Friday’s struggle may have slowed her impact, but her presence remains a key factor in the Liberty’s journey toward a championship run.