Surfers hoping to redeem themselves at ISA World Cames in El Salvador

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

WITH their first races behind them, the Bahamian trio of Luke Prosa, Joey Gale and Lilli Wagner are hoping to get some redemption in their next races at the 2025 ISA World Surfing Games at the El Sunzal, Surf City, El Salvador over the weekend.

Yesterday, in round one of the men’s competition, Prosa was fourth in heat 42 in 3.27. The winning time was 13.34 by Hirato Ohhara from Japan, while Gale was also fourth in heat 38 in 12.16. Reo Inaba of Japan won in 12.27.

In the women’s round one of heat 42 that was held on Saturday, the 27-year-old Wagner, in making her debut, was also fourth in 1.00. Yolanda Sequeira of Portugal took the heat in 14.34. The trio, coached by Tom Glucksman, are expected back for their redemption races. Both Gale and Wagner will be back in action today, while Albury is still waiting on the date for his next race.

In the meantime, Glucksman said with the butterflies out of their systems, he’s anticipating that the three competitors would improve on their performances.

“They all had to work out the butterflies during round one, especially Joey and Lili,” Glucksman said. “Luke as a youngster tends to stay a little looser.

“I’d say the way they all rose to the occasion and got waves against top level competition at elite-level waves was something that we were all proud of. We are expecting with the butterflies worked out that they surf even better in their repechage heats.”

For Wagner, her first race was quite an experience.

“I am extremely proud of myself. To have the opportunity to represent the Bahamas and and to be able to bring light to the potential for more Bahamian women to get involved in the sport,” she said.

Before the passing of her father, noted surfer Robert Wagner, she said she was encouraged to get involved in the sport, along with her brother, Peter Wagner.

She attended the Tom Glucksman's surf camp at 15 in Eleuthera, and has been traveling the world surfing for the last two years before she got the opportunity to compete in the ISA event this year after she closed her shark diving company in Eleuthera.

“It’s been amazing down here competing in the El Salvador’s waves, which have been pumping,” she said. “I got my first heat out of the way.

“I came last but the fact that I surfed a clean heat and got one good wave in, with just 20 minutes, I’m super proud of my efforts.”

Wagner said she’s looking forward to competing in the raphage race today when she’s hoping that she will get a chance to redeem herself.

Gale, 24, hails from Hope Town, Abaco. He is making his second appearance in the ISA World Games. Since the last games, Gale has graduated from college and has won his first Bahamas sailing regatta.

“I had a tough first day today, my surfing was up to par but unfortunately my wave selection and overall strategy is something I need to work on,” Gale said.

“I was only able to catch two waves, and made a priority mistake, giving a wave to the Japanese surfer. I have my next heat tomorrow and I’m hoping to advance through to the next round.”

Prosa, 19, is also from Hope Town, but he’s now in his sophomore year at High Point University studying International Relations. He started competing in surfing with his father from the age of nine and has surfed in different countries around the world.