Two graduates named to supervisory roles at BTC

Two Bahamians have been appointed to supervisory roles at the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) after completing two years of training through its graduate programme.

Nicolas Hudson and Kaneisha Johnson joined BTC through the graduate programme of its ultimate parent, Liberty Latin America (LLA), alongside other recent college graduates from across the Caribbean, Panama and Puerto Rico.

The initiative seeks to attract and develop young professionals, preparing them to assume leadership roles in a market of their choice. Both Mr Hudson and Ms Johnson joined BTC and completed the graduate programme locally.

“We’re proud to see Nicholas and Kaneisha transition from the graduate programme to full-time members of our BTC team,” said Patrice Thompson, BTC’s director of people. “Their journey is a testament to our commitment to investing in, and developing, local talent and ensuring we have a bench of future leaders.

“Nicholas and Kaneisha brought fresh perspectives, embraced every challenge, and contributed meaningfully across several teams. We’re happy to have them onboard and look forward to seeing the impact they’ll make in their new roles.”

Mr Hudson was BTC’s first graduate, joining the programme in August 2022. A 2020 graduate of Oakwood University in Huntsville, Alabama, he holds a BBA in marketing. Now serving as a senior associate on the business analytics team, Mr Hudson said: “I love to analyse data and trends and, as nerdy as it sounds, I even enjoy doing it as a past time.

“In my current role I contribute to the efficiency of processes, and I find this role to be satisfying because it just makes me feel good to see things move smoothly. It feels fulfilling to officially join BTC, and I essentially feel right at home in my role with the company.”

One of his most memorable moments on the graduate programme was when he was given the opportunity to sit on a panel to speak about Internet safety and cyber bullying to high school students throughout The Bahamas.

Ms Johnson joined BTC’s graduate programme in August 2023 after earning a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from the University of The Bahamas in 2022. She now serves as a senior associate on the B2B (business-to-business) pre-sales team.

“I am so excited to be bleeding BLUE,” Ms Johnson said. “I have worked hard over the past two years, and I am super grateful to have landed on a team that not only values me but gives me an opportunity to grow tremendously. The role ties in with my technical background, so I’m very happy that I’m able to use my degree and was very blessed to find a technical role in the B2B space.”

Ms Johnson said her two-year experience in the programme was a transformative one, and added: “It truly pushed me to put myself out there. I had to get accustomed to working with new people very quickly. I have met so many amazing co-workers due to the different projects I’ve had to work on, and being in the BTC graduate programme has allowed me to grow tremendously.”

Ms Johnson said one of the most valuable lessons she has learnt during her rotation across different departments was teamwork and realising that the overall goal was getting the job done. “I hope with practice I can become just as knowledgeable as my colleagues working in the same space. There is a lot to learn and I’m willing and excited to learn it,” she added.

Both graduates shared advice for those considering the programme. “Do not be afraid to share your thoughts and ideas, and be confident in yourself because you made it as a graduate for a reason,” said Mr Hudson.

“Go for it,” said Ms Johnson. “It is a great opportunity to not only learn the business but learn yourself. You can’t get an experience like this from anywhere else. This was an opportunity to meet new people, gain experience in many different fields without having to change jobs and immerse yourself in a culture.”

BTC’s graduate programme complements other talent-building initiatives, such as the carrier’s scholarship programme, which supports students at the tertiary level.

In 2023, the BTC scholarship programme was introduced, and six first-year university students were awarded four-year scholarships valued at $120,000. The programme was extended in 2024 and included valedictorians from six schools, awarding scholarships also totalling $120,000. BTC heavily invests in Junior Achievement and has been a proud champion and supporter since its inception more than four decades ago.