American Airlines set to grow Bahamas winter flights 18%

American Airlines yesterday confirmed it will launch three weekly flights to Bimini from Miami International Airport in mid-February 2026 to coincide with the peak winter tourism season.

The carrier added that the new service will strengthen its footprint in The Bahamas and make it the only US airline to offer service from seven destinations in the country.

“At American we are proud to further solidify our position as the leading US airline in The Bahamas with an operation and network that is unmatched, reaching next year seven destinations,” said José A. Freig, the carrier’s vice-president of international and in-flight dining operations.

“Bimini is quickly emerging as a must-visit destination, and our new Miami route will ensure tourism remains a strong economic engine for the island and The Bahamas as a whole.” Scheduled to start on February 14, 2025, American Airlines will operate year-round service on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays with an Embraer 175 aircraft that has capacity for 76 passengers.

American Airlines said it will operate more than 30 peak daily flights to The Bahamas this winter - the most of any US airline. It added that this represents an 18 percent increase in flights compared to the previous year.

Besides becoming the only commercial carrier connecting Bimini and the US, American Airlines said it is also the only US airline flying to Governor’s Harbour and Freeport. In response to continued demand for The Bahamas, American Airlines has also added additional frequencies during the December holiday season to Marsh Harbour and North Eleuthera.