BPL to phase-out rentals on Eleuthera by June ‘26

Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) is aiming to phase-out rental generation on mainland Eleuthera by June 2026 as an Opposition election candidate said a recent discount “does not scratch the surface”.

Philippa Kelly, FNM candidate for central and south Eleuthera, said persistent and frequent daily outages have placed a burden on residents and small businesses, particularly in vulnerable communities.

Referring to the one-month 50 percent base rate rebate rate offered to Family Island residents in Abaco, Eleuthera, Long Island and Cat Island, Ms Kelly said the gesture was inadequate in the face of rising energy costs.

“The ongoing BPL outages cut off the most critical needs of life. Instead of fixing the root of the problem, the PLP government’s insensitive answer to this suffering is a one-month, 50 percent rebate on an electricity bill. A single discount or rebate does not begin to scratch the surface of bills that have jumped from a few dollars in recent years to now hundreds of dollars every month,” said Ms Kelly.

“Meanwhile, Bahamians are told that they must manage their own usage as if they’re to blame for this current administration’s crisis. At a time when the cost of living is stretching the Bahamian people thin financially, this response is not only shameful but also an insult to all who have been forced to endure the years of blackouts, unreliable water supply and unaffordable power bills.”

Ms Kelly blamed “failed energy policies and poor planning” by the Davis administration for electricity rate hikes over the past four years. “We again raise the fact that, since 2021, electricity bills have soared by 100 percent under the PLP government. These increases are not because Bahamians are using more power, but because of failed energy policies and poor planning,” she added.

“To make matters worse, the PLP government is quick to either disconnect customer services and or collect money from struggling Bahamians, but slow to provide affordable and reliable services. This nationwide power and water failure is part of a much larger crisis.

“The Bahamian people deserve a policy that cuts power costs, invests in reliable power and water, restores transparency in how resources are delivered, and secures long-term infrastructure. Access to clean, reliable power and water is the basic human right, and not a privilege.”

Meanwhile, Pedro Marcello, BPL’s regional manager for the southern Family Island division, said the utility is actively investing in new generation capacity and local workforce expansion on Eleuthera as it responds to increasing demand and weather-related service disruptions.

He added that recent outages in central and south Eleuthera were due to severe weather conditions, including a pole fire that caused prolonged interruptions from Rock Sound to Bannerman Town.

“While our crews are equipped to conduct some repairs during rainy conditions, safety protocols prevent them from working during lightning storms and other extreme weather events. Unfortunately, these conditions contributed to delayed response times, but the safety of our personnel remains our top priority as we work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” said Mr Marcello.

In the-short term, he explained that BPL is increasing manpower on Eleuthera and accelerating infrastructure upgrades to improve operational response times. Mr Marcello said two new generation units were successfully tested on August 30 and are expected to come online once final components arrive in-country.

“We are actively implementing our Restructuring Manpower Plan to better serve the growing needs of consumers in Eleuthera. Alongside this, infrastructure upgrades are ongoing. Two new generation units were successfully tested on Saturday, August 30, and only await some additional critical parts to be brought online. Those parts are expected in-country this weekend,” said Mr. Marcello

He added that repairs at the Hatchet Bay power station are progressing, and land adjacent to the facility is being prepared for the installation of solar micro-grids - part of BPL’s long-term shift toward energy diversification and sustainability.

“In addition, repairs are ongoing at the Hatchet Bay power Station. we are also developing adjacent land for the introduction of solar micro-grids, which will contribute to long-term sustainability,” the BPL executive said.

Mr Marcello said Harbour Island already benefits from a surplus power supply sufficient to meet projected demand over the next five to seven years, assuming nominal economic growth. The company views that achievement as a blueprint for future infrastructure success on other Family Islands.

“Our success in Harbour Island demonstrates the positive impact of these initiatives. The island currently enjoys a stable and surplus power supply, sufficient to meet demand for the next five to seven years, assuming nominal economic growth. We are working diligently to replicate that success on the mainland,” said Mr Marcello.

In addition to adding new capacity, BPL is replacing aging equipment and working to synchronise generation across stations on Eleuthera. Once completed, Mr Marcello said these improvements will minimise load shedding and reduce dependence on costly temporary rental units.

“Efforts are also ongoing to replace aging equipment and improve network reliability. Our goal is to have all BPL-owned generation units on mainland Eleuthera fully operational by June 2026, eliminating the need for temporary rental units,” said Mr Marcello.

“Once completed, synchronised generation across stations will reduce power shortfalls, minimise load shedding, and ensure a stronger, more resilient grid.”