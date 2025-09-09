Car crash causes three schools to close early

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THREE schools in Grand Bahama were forced to dismiss students early yesterday after a traffic accident toppled utility poles, cutting off power and water and leaving hundreds of children without lights, air conditioning, or functioning toilets.

Parents were called around 11am to collect their children from Bishop Michael Eldon School, Walter Parker Primary School, and Sunland Baptist Academy.

The outage was triggered when a vehicle struck a utility pole on Anita Doherty Drive/Beachway Drive near Walter Parker Primary during the early morning hours. Police said the car, travelling north on Beachway Drive, hit the school’s fence before overturning.

Superintendent Stephen Rolle said the driver fled before officers arrived. “There were no injured persons taken to hospital and the matter remains under investigation,” he said.

The crash damaged Walter Parker’s western gate and brought down two utility poles, cutting electricity and water to the area.

The Grand Bahama Power Company confirmed the outage impacted Bishop Michael Eldon School, Sunland Baptist Academy, and nearby residential communities, including Winchester Close. Crews were deployed once weather conditions improved.

“Our crews were on the ground once the weather cleared,” said Jayna Campbell, a GB Power spokesperson. “The power outage affected three schools and a small residential area.”

Three heavy-duty bucket trucks and several workers were sent to remove the broken poles and install replacements. A section of Anita Doherty Drive/Beachway Drive at Gambier Drive was closed off while repairs were carried out.

Deputy Director of Education Michelle Bowleg said Walter Parker Primary was among the schools dismissed early. She noted power officials estimated service would be restored by 2pm, allowing classes to resume as usual today.

Walter Parker principal Remelda Bain said the loss of electricity and water made it impossible to continue lessons. “Teachers cannot work in the heat and no one can see, even with the windows open — the sliders are pretty bad — so we decided to close school down at 12 noon,” she said, adding that the damaged western gate had also compromised campus security.