Freshman QB Graham Knowles opens season with ‘a memorable performance’

By JONATHAN BURROWS

GEORGIA Tech freshman quarterback Graham Knowles opened his 2025 collegiate football season this Saturday with a memorable performance, delivering just one pass for one of the most explosive plays of the game.

In Georgia Tech’s 59-12 win over Gardner-Webb, Knowles replaced starting quarterback Dean Patterson and threw his only pass of the game which was an 84-yard touchdown. He finished the game with one completion on one attempt with zero interceptions and one touchdown.

Before arriving at Georgia Tech, Knowles started at Southlake Carroll High School in Texas. As a senior, he had a completion percentage of 73 percent with 3,195 passing yards and 21 touchdowns leading his team to a 13-2 record. He is the son of Mark Knowles, the legendary Bahamian tennis player who is a three-time Grand Slam doubles champion at the Australian Open, French Open, and U.S. Open. He is also a Wimbledon mixed doubles winner, a five-time Olympian, and the Bahamas’ all-time leader in Davis Cup wins.

In his first collegiate appearance after his redshirt season, Knowles has already made his mark at Georgia Tech. Standing at 6’7”, Knowles has the build to take his game to the next level and he’s already showing why he’s a name worth watching in college football this season.