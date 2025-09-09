Govt says just 20 teaching vacancies left as ministry interviewing candidates

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

EDUCATION Director Dominique McCartney-Russell says the ministry is in the process of interviewing candidates to address remaining teacher shortages, with only 20 vacancies left nationwide.

Her comments came amid renewed concerns about school readiness, particularly on the Family Islands, where parents have reported staff shortages and inadequate facilities at the start of the new school year.

Their concerns were echoed last week by Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) president Belinda Wilson who warned widespread delays and inefficiencies have left both teachers and students unprepared for the new school year.

Mrs McCartney-Russell said most teaching posts have already been filled, with only 20 educators needed in subject areas such as language arts and visual arts.

However, she said the ministry is actively working to close the gaps.

In addition to teacher shortages, the country is also facing critical vacancies in principal positions across the islands.

In a statement released on Sunday, the ministry said efforts are underway to finalise the promotion of administrators to fill those posts “at the earliest opportunity.” Officials attributed the shortage to a combination of resignations, transfer requests, and other requirements.

The ministry also maintained that classroom learning has continued without disruption, despite reports to the contrary.

“We are hopeful that these matters will be processed through the Public Service Commission,” the ministry added.