One year jail for man found with a single bullet

A MAN was sentenced to one year in prison yesterday after admitting to possessing a single round of .40 ammunition last week.

Kareem Johnson, 21, was stopped by police in New Providence on September 5 and found with a .40 round.

He was charged with possession of ammunition before Magistrate Lennox Coleby. After pleading guilty, Johnson was sentenced to one year at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He will have the opportunity to enrol in trade classes while incarcerated.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie prosecuted the matter.