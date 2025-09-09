Union says reluctance to transition to Bahamas Grid Company due to uncertainty over benefits

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AFTER Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) officials said workers are unwilling to transition to the Bahamas Grid Company (BGC), a union leader claimed yesterday the reluctance stems from uncertainty over benefits.

Christopher Hanna, president of the Bahamas Electrical Utility Managerial Union (BEUTMU), which represents BPL’s middle managers, told The Tribune yesterday employees are hesitant because they are unsure what compensation packages the new company will provide.

“I think most workers ain’t going to sign over because of the benefits that they enjoy now,” Mr Hanna said. “We don’t know what kind of benefits Pike is offering or Bahama Grid.”

“Also, because we have a lot of old staff so people with a lot of years of service so they’re not just going to terminate for nothing and they’re close to pension.”

Mr Hanna added that Pike has not met with managerial staff, who remain in the dark about BPL’s future.

“There is a degree of uncertainty,” he said. “Even if people wanted to transfer over, we ain’t get nothing in writing.”

The government has entered into a 25-year agreement with Pike Corporation, through its Bahamian management company Island Grid Solutions, to upgrade and manage BPL’s transmission and distribution network.

Under the deal, the government will own 40 percent of the shares in a special purpose vehicle, Bahamas Grid Company, while Island Grid Solutions will own 60 percent.

BPL chairperson Christina Alston confirmed the Pike and Bahamas Grid Company arrangement is complete.

She noted that their trucks and crews are already working on the ground in New Providence.