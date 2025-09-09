World Athletics Championships Profile: Charisma Taylor

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

IN her senior debut at the Olympic Games last year in Paris, France, personal stylist Charisma Taylor made the bold step at competing in both the women’s triple jump and the 100 metre hurdles.

While her goal is to still compete in both events at the international level, she has decided to just concentrate on the 100m hurdles as she makes her debut at the World Championships.

Taylor, 26, will be one of three Bahamians once again carrying the Bahamian flag in the competition, along with national record holder Devynne Charlton and collegiate standout Denisha Cartwright.

The trio did the same feat at the Olympics last year. While the expectations would be to see all three advance to the final, Taylor has decided to remain locked in and focused on her personal expectations.

Her only comment is that she will be a “miracle, sign and wonder,” although she has gone above and beyond that, having created her own clothing line that she competes in.

Over the years, her family has played an intricate role in her achievements and they continue to do so through their newly formed company Taylor Made Limemade Smoothie & Juice Bar.

While she’s still seeking her first major international sponsorship, Taylor Made Limemade has been providing most of the financial support that she needs, along with the Bahamas Government subvention.

Her father, Dewey Taylor, who along with his wife, Patrice, will be leaving on Thursday to support Team Bahamas, including their daughter, said he’s very proud of what she has achieved so far in her career.

“I thought about it the other day, but she’s been blessed performing at such a high level,” her proud father said. “She’s had her ups and downs, but she’s performing and I like the progress she is making.

“She’s not just progressing as an athlete, but as a young lady. So we are very proud of her accomplishments.”

Four years ago during the Jollification, Taylor Made Limemade was introduced to the Bahamian public and ever since, it’s made its rounds at various sporting events, including swimming, basketball, volleyball and track and field.

Father Taylor was the original brainchild of the drink that comes in flavours of limemade, keylime, passion fruit, ginger, cucumber, mango and strawberry.

‘Your main squeeze” is the slogan.

After watching their daughter compete at the Olympics last year, father Taylor said she got a extra bit of energy and they hope to do the same thing in Tokyo.

“I get to the point where I just tell her to just give it your best,” said Taylor, one of the country’s top swimming officials and who has a son, Zion, who is one of the top rising young golfers.

“She has her goals whatever they are. So we just go out to enjoy it. It’s just a joy to watch her out there competing. It’s not easy to get to the stage where she’s at and maintain it.”

And through the grace of God, father Taylor said his daughter continues to excel.

“I know the road she has gone through and to see her still competing at such a high level is just a joy,” he quipped. “I just enjoy the ride. I give God thanks for what she has done.”

Taylor, now based in Florida, is training alongside one of her rivals, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn from Puerto Rico. They’re coming off a training camp in Budapest, Hungary, as they head into the World Championships.

Taylor, the runner-up to Charlton at the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ National Track and Field Championships in July at the Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium, has a personal best of 12.63 that she set last August in Paris.

Her season’s best is 12.79 that she ran on June 15 at the Johnny Loaring Classic in Alumni Field, Windsor, Canada.

And while she’s not contesting the triple jump, which she has not competed in this year, she holds the Bahamian national record at 48-feet, 10-inches or 14.88 metres, which she achieved on March 11, 2023.

The Taylors thank all those persons and companies who believe in Charisma and have sponsored her over the years.

“We truly appreciate it and may God bless them,” they said.