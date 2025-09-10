Activists: Prosecuting doctor over abortion ‘dangerous, careless move’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter



Equality Bahamas has condemned the decision to prosecute a gynaecologist accused of performing an abortion, calling it a “careless, dangerous move” and renewing its call for the procedure to be decriminalised in all circumstances.

The statement followed Monday’s dismissal of charges against Dr Jamil Minnis, son of former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis. Charges were also dropped against the mother and sister of a 15-year-old Harbour Island girl accused of helping her terminate a pregnancy.

The case collapsed on the opening day of Dr Minnis’s trial before a jury. Prosecutors will now focus on rape charges against 24-year-old Alonzo Pinder, who is accused of impregnating the teenager.

Equality Bahamas said the case highlighted the dangers of maintaining outdated abortion laws. The group argued that treating abortion as a crime restricts access to healthcare, which it described as a fundamental right.

“This cannot be about the opinions of the masses. Abortion is a personal decision and need only involve the person seeking one and the medical professionals supporting them. In cases of rape and incest, it is particularly violent to expect survivors to carry resulting pregnancies to term,” the group said.

It added that prosecuting people under “archaic law” only causes further harm to those already traumatised. “This case should not have been brought to court not because it was dropped, but because it was based on archaic law that needs to change,” the statement read.

The organisation said the proceedings caused stress not only to the accused but also to people facing similar difficult circumstances.

Dr Minnis, along with the 45-year-old mother and 25-year-old sister of the teenager, had been charged with “intentionally and unlawfully” causing her to abort a foetus on Harbour Island on September 4.

While abortion remains illegal in almost all circumstances in The Bahamas, cases reaching the courts are rare. Nonetheless, a widespread underground culture of the practice reportedly exists.