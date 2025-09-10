GB pastor makes appeal for return of stolen property

By DENISE MAYCOCK

A GRAND Bahama pastor is appealing for the return of more than $8,000 worth of stolen property after thieves broke into his church and a nearby school over the weekend.

Police said the incidents occurred between Friday evening and early Saturday morning at the former City of Lights Building on Britannia Boulevard, where both Christ Commission Church and a private school are based. Officers responding to the scene found the church door damaged. Electronic equipment valued at over $7,000 was taken, while the school reported the theft of electronics and snacks worth more than $1,000.

Senior pastor Alvin Smith said he is offering forgiveness and a chance for reconciliation, even as he urged the culprits to return what was taken. “I am appealing to those persons who may have entered into this place, or who know what happened, to say something,” he said. “It is not too late for those persons who would have perpetrated this crime. The Lord is forgiving and loving, and so there is a hand extended. We ask for those perpetrators to come back and bring the stuff if they have them.”

School officials said the break-in was demoralising. Administrator Stacey Beckles called it a “big setback”, describing it as “heart-wrenching” for people to see their hard work stolen. Fellow administrator Patricia Storr said while the crime was discouraging, the community remains resilient. “We continue to put our trust in God,” she added.

Police said investigations are ongoing.