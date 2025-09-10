HG Christie expands community support with Alpha Aquatics Abaco Swim Club sponsorship

HG Christie Limited, The Bahamas’ largest and oldest real estate firm, continues to demonstrate its commitment to community development across the nation by supporting athletic programmes that build character, inspire youth and strengthen local pride.

From regattas and sailing events to open water swims and other grassroots initiatives, the company has long championed sports as a way to bring people together.

Its newest partnership is with the Abaco branch of Alpha Aquatics, helping young swimmers gain access to training, competition and lifelong skills in the pool.

The Abaco branch, operating out of the Long Bay School pool, is just two years old but has already made waves nationally.

Despite the challenges of reviving organised swimming in Abaco after years without a programme, the club saw its athletes qualify for finals at this summer’s nationals and even bring home medals - remarkable achievements for swimmers who have only been training for a year.

“Alpha Aquatics has long had successful branches in Nassau and Freeport, and the addition of Abaco has been a dream come true for me,” said Miller Albury, head coach of Alpha Aquatics Abaco and a former Bahamas national team member.

“We’ve fought the uphill battle to bring swimming back to Abaco, and to see our young athletes already performing on the national stage is incredibly rewarding.”

To make the programme possible, Albury and his team have invested heavily in the renovation and operation of the Long Bay School pool, including major repairs, re-piping, and installing new filtration systems.

With those personal resources now stretched, corporate sponsorship is essential for the programme’s sustainability and growth.

“We’re deeply grateful for HG Christie’s support,” Albury added.

“Sponsors like them make it possible for us to keep kids in the pool, give them the chance to dream big, and maybe even see another swimmer from Abaco represent The Bahamas at the national level.”

John Christie, president and managing broker of HG Christie Ltd., said the company was delighted to lend its support.

“Swimming is not only a sport but a life skill, and Alpha Aquatics Abaco is doing tremendous work to build opportunity, discipline, and confidence among young people,” Christie said.

“We are pleased to play a role in their growth and proud to add their programme to the many community athletic initiatives we support throughout The Bahamas.”

For more information about Alpha Aquatics Abaco, follow the club on social media.