Jonquel named to WNBA First, All-Defensive teams

By JONATHAN BURROWS

New York Liberty stalwart Jonquel Jones has been named to both the 2025 All-WNBA First Team and WNBA All-Defensive Team.

This season, Jones is averaging 13.9 points. 8.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, shooting an efficient 49.8 percent from the field, 43.7 percent from the three, and 76.2 percent from the free throw line.

Jones’ resilience this season has been notable after battling knee sprains, hamstring issues, and illnesses mid-season, she averaged around 16.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and one steal over her last five appearances as of late August.

The Liberty hold a 25-17 record, sitting at 2nd in the Eastern Conference, just behind the Atlanta Dream. They currently have one of the league’s best offensive ratings of 110.8 and one of the best league defensive ratings of 91.3 with an impressive net rating of +19.5.

Yet, the season hasn’t been without its turbulence.

Despite a blazing 9-0 start to the season, injuries to key players like Jones, Leonie Fiebich, and Sabrina Ionescu disrupted early momentum.

Heading into the playoffs, the Liberty have secured a berth and with veteran leadership, particularly from Jones, it has reignited the team’s competitive fire.

Jones’ All WNBA selections reflect a season of elite and efficient production alongside stifling defence.

These accolades cement the reason why the Liberty remain the favourite to win the title this season.