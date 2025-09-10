Miranda Adderley voted president in Criminal Bar’s second election try

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Criminal Bar has elected new leaders following the nullification of its previous election results.

Former president Murio Ducille KC confirmed yesterday that Miranda Adderley is the new president and Krista Mason-Smith vice president. He said voter turnout was consistent with the earlier election that was later thrown out.

That earlier vote saw Nathan Smith elected president and Bjorn Ferguson — who faces an accessory after the fact to bribery charge linked to a high-profile police corruption probe — vice president. The outcome unsettled several attorneys, with some absent members expressing shock that an election had been held, saying they had received little notice of the meeting.

The results were ultimately declared void after it was determined that not enough members had participated.

Responding to the controversy, Mr Ferguson said the election was poorly timed but insisted his candidacy should not be judged based on pending charges. “As a Bar, we should all be staunch in our view to uphold the constitutional guarantee of innocence until/unless found guilty in a court of law,” he said. “Any other position from the Bar is inimical to our oath and duty to defend and protect the constitution.”

The Criminal Bar, a branch of the Bahamas Bar Association, represents criminal lawyers on issues ranging from inadequate court facilities to low fees for crown briefs. It is often the first body attorneys turn to before escalating matters to the Bar Council.