World Athletics Championships Profile: Camille Rutherford

SHE’S relatively a newcomer to the senior international scene, but Camille Rutherford has been holding her own this year as one of the top female sprinters for The Bahamas.

In fact, she became the newest member to reach the 10-second plateau when she earned her spot at the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan, with her blistering lifetime best of 10.98 seconds.

“I feel blessed and excited for the opportunity to compete at the World Championships representing my country,” said Rutherford, who joined her uncle Frank Rutherford, the first Olympic track and field medallist for The Bahamas in 1992 in Barcelona, Spain.

On June 22 at the Alumni Stadium in London, Canada, Rutherford solidified her spot on the all-time Bahamian list of achievements with her time of 10.96 that has placed her tied with Americans Tamari Davis and Anavia Battle at No. 26 in the world.

More importantly, she is the second best female sprinter in the 100m this year behind Anthaya Charlton, who is also having a breakout year in the event with the top performance of 10.87.

While Charlton trails only national record holder Chandra Sturrup, who posted the national record of 10.84 in Lausanne, Switzerland on July 6, 2005, on The Bahamas’ all-time, Rutherford is in good company in sixth place.

Beside Sturrup and Charlton, only Sevatheda Fynes (10.91 on July 2, 1999, also in Lausanne); Debbie Ferguson (10.91 on July 27, 2002 in Manchester, England); Anthonique Strachan (10.92 on June 15, 2023 in Oslo, Norway) and Eldece Clarke (10.96 on April 28, 2000 in Fort-de-France, France) have run faster as a Bahamian than Rutherford.

“It felt amazing breaking the 11-second barrier,” Rutherford said. “I look forward to continuing that progress.”

Her progress towards Tokyo continued with a runner-up spot behind Charlton at the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ Nationals in July just before they went to Grand Bahama for the North American, Central American and Caribbean Championships where they faced some international competition at home.

While Charlton, the national champion in 11.19, was third in 11.12, Rutherford, the national runner-up in 11.31, was sixth in 11.23. Jamaica’s Jonielle Smith took the victory in 11.05 to dip under the Worlds’ qualifying time of 11.07.

“I feel great about my performances,” said Rutherford, who previously represented The Bahamas at the NACAC Under-18 and U23 as well as the World U20 Championships. “They show resilience and determination.”

As the championships are fast approaching, actually starting on Saturday, there’s very little left for Rutherford to do to prepare for the competition.

But she noted that her “final preparations for Worlds are going great, quick tune-ups” under the tutelage of her American coach Cash in The Afterburners Track Club.

“I’m focusing on refining my technique and form work to be at my best,” said the daughter of Chad and Demetria Rutherford, who just celebrated her 23rd birthday on August 31.

As this is her second international global event, having made her maiden voyage at the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, where she contested the 60 metres, Rutherford said she’s ready to compete again.

“I’m looking forward to running in the finals at Worlds and seeing my hard work pay off,” said Rutherford, who is coming off an eighth-place finish in her heat of the semifinals of the 60m inside the Nanjing’s Cube over the weekend of March 21-23.

But now, as one of two competitors to make their mark in one of the signature events for The Bahamas on the international stage in the 100m, Rutherford said she’s extremely delighted to compete with Charlton.

“I feel extremely honoured to be one of the next sprinters representing The Bahamas in the 100m,” said Rutherford, who is now attending Texas A&M University. “It also feels really special to have another Bahamian competing in the same event.

“It reminds me of the legacy of the ‘Golden Girls’, who pushed each other to be their best on the world stage. It’s motivating to know we can continue that tradition and represent The Bahamas with the same pride.”

And with Team Bahamas being represented by a 15-member contingent, Rutherford said she’s just thrilled to wear The Bahamas across her chest once again.

“Team Bahamas is amazing, and I’m excited to watch my teammates perform at their best,” Rutherford said.

The championships come after a long collegiate season, but Rutherford said this is what all the hard work was put into, competing on the biggest stage this year.

“I’ve been focusing on recovery, fine tuning my technique, and maintaining my form to peak at Worlds,” she stressed.

And just what would it take to culminate what has already been dubbed a “great season” for Rutherford to be a success in Tokyo?

“I anticipate needing to break the 11-second barrier again to be successful at Worlds,” said Rutherford, without putting any added pressure on herself.

She has used her past collegiate season where she “showed resilience, growth, and consistent performance against strong competition” to get her to this point.

When it’s all said and done, Rutherford said she will return to Texas A&M “to continue my education and graduate.”

After that, she’s planning to make her journey on the professional scene, following in the footsteps of the iconic Golden Girls - Sturrup, Fynes, Ferguson, Clarke and Pauline Davis - who paved the way for her.

“Watching their dedication, consistency, and success on the world stage has motivated me to push harder and aim higher,” Rutherford proclaimed.

“They’ve shown me what it means to carry the Bahamian sprinting legacy with pride.

“And I hope to follow in their footsteps while also creating my own mark.”

You can rest assured, her appearance at the World Championships is just the tip of the iceberg.