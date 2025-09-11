$5,000 bail for man accused of break-in

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted $5,000 bail on Tuesday after he was accused of breaking into a woman’s home on McKinney Avenue earlier this week.

Prosecutors allege that 26-year-old Erin Wilson broke into the residence of Danalee Stuart on September 8.

Wilson was charged with housebreaking before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly-Burrows. He pleaded not guilty.

Bail was set at $5,000 with one or two sureties. As a condition, Wilson must sign in at the Grove Police Station every Thursday by 6pm.

He was also warned not to interfere with the complainant or any witnesses.

Wilson is scheduled to return to court on November 5.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom prosecuted the case.