Demon Slayer Film Approved With C-Rating

FUSION Superplex has received approval from the Film Control Board to show the latest Demon Slayer movie, which has been given a C-rating, restricting it to audiences aged 18 and over.

The decision comes a year after a previous instalment in the hit anime franchise was banned from local cinemas, sparking fierce backlash from the theatre and fans.

In February 2024, the board gave Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To The Hashira Training a D rating, citing its “heavy demonic content”, violence and beheadings, and claiming it lacked a comprehensible plot.

The ruling blocked its release and drew criticism from Fusion executives, who argued the restriction exceeded the board’s authority and unfairly limited adult access. Fans, meanwhile, described the decision as excessive and warned it set a troubling precedent, especially given that earlier titles in the series had screened locally without issue.

The company teased the release with a TikTok video captioned, “You asked ‘over and over’… we listened”.



