Electrical issue appears to be cause of fire that killed Abaco teen, say police

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE say the fire that killed 12-year-old Montana Ferguson in Crown Haven, Abaco, earlier this month appears to have been electrical in origin, with no signs of foul play.

Assistant Superintendent Stephen Rolle said investigators will forward the file to the Director of Public Prosecutions for review and possible negligence charges once their probe is complete. The matter will also go before the Coroner’s Court.

Montana had been staying overnight at the home of 41-year-old Oceanna Scott when the blaze erupted. Ms Scott said it was his first sleepover at her house.

Her son, a close friend of Montana’s, was inside at the time, along with her 23-year-old daughter. Ms Scott was not at home when the fire started. She said she does not understand why Montana, who was sleeping beside her son, did not escape.

“Every time I mention it, they start crying, so I just don’t want to make it worse,” Ms Scott said, adding that both her children remained too traumatised to talk about the ordeal.

ASP Rolle said officers remain in contact with the family, both to update them on the investigation and to provide welfare support.