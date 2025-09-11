Fusion awaits ruling on new Demon Slayer movie

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

FUSION Superplex is awaiting a ruling from the Film Control Board on the latest Demon Slayer movie, a year after a previous instalment in the hit franchise was banned from local cinemas in a move that sparked fierce backlash from the theatre and fans.

In February 2024, the board gave Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To The Hashira Training a D rating, citing its “heavy demonic content”, violence and beheadings, and claiming it lacked a comprehensible plot. The decision blocked its release and drew criticism from Fusion executives, who argued the restriction exceeded the board’s authority and unfairly limited adult access. Fans, meanwhile, described the ruling as excessive and warned it set a troubling precedent, especially given that earlier titles in the series had been screened locally without issue.

Now Fusion is promoting the newest film, pending review. If cleared, it could appear in theatres as early as tonight. The company teased the release with a TikTok video captioned, “You asked ‘over and over’… we listened,” which has drawn over 18,000 views and thousands of shares, underscoring strong anticipation.

Fusion’s chief legal officer, Tecoyo Bridgewater, confirmed the movie is part of the same franchise but stressed it differs from last year’s banned title. “We have booked the movie. The Film Board has started to review the movie, and then they will give their feedback on a rating of that movie,” he said.

Pressed on whether the content might trigger similar objections, Mr Bridgewater said: “I can’t say, but it is a different movie, even though it’s a part of the franchise. They may have had a perspective on the previous movie. Maybe the content of that movie, this movie has different content. Goes on a case-by-case basis.”

He added that Fusion hopes the board issues a rating that recognises the film’s adult audience. “We just want, and hope that the Film Board does not refuse the movie, and understand that adults will be watching the movie and they present a reasonable expectation of allowing us to show it, because the fans want it and we want it,” he said.

Last year’s dispute also reignited concerns about enforcement of age restrictions. A Board member questioned whether Fusion could prevent minors from accessing restricted films. At the time, Mr Bridgewater rejected the claim, insisting the theatre strictly enforces ratings, with C-rated films sold only to patrons 18 and older.

He also argued that the law permits restrictions only when a film offends public order, decency, or broader public interest, not because of subjective concerns about content or language.