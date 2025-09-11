Over 100 Resorts World Bimini employees told to vacate housing

By DENISE MAYCOCK

MORE than 100 Bahamian workers at Resorts World Bimini were given notice this week to vacate the company’s housing by the end of the month, a move some believe could cause “mass displacement” on the island.

Omar Isaacs, the FNM’s candidate for Bimini, criticised the resort’s decision to serve more than 150 employees with eviction notices, giving them just 20 days to leave the housing facilities.

“The move by Resorts World Bimini risks plunging families into crisis, destabilising the island’s workforce, and endangering the local economy,” he warned.

He expressed outrage that hard-working Bahamians are being told to pack up and leave with no plan, no alternatives, and no support.

On Tuesday, Resorts World Bimini issued a company memo informing staff that, due to circumstances beyond their control, the resort needed to vacate several housing facilities, including Dorm Buildings 4 and 5, all management cottages, as well as the triplex.

Senior vice president of operations Victor Karavias informed employees that the resort would need to immediately begin plans to relocate from those buildings, but did not specify why or whether alternative accommodations would be provided.

Employees living in the affected units were told they would be contacted by Human Resources regarding next steps and were advised to begin preparing their personal belongings for relocation.

Mr Karavias explained that the move is not a reflection on employees or resort operations, but a necessary measure at a busy time for the resort as it expands cruise schedules and port operations.

Armadeen Rolle, chief councillor in Bimini, said she only became aware of the housing situation after receiving a call on Wednesday from a concerned employee. She noted that there is not adequate housing in the local community at this time.

Mr Isaacs pointed out that in less than three weeks, the men and women who keep the resort running are expected to search for housing on an island where rental options are scarce and rent prices are high.

“Resorts World Bimini is one of the island’s largest employers. To displace such a significant portion of its workforce overnight threatens not only the lives of the workers but the stability of the resort itself,” he claimed.

“Guests will feel the impact. Service will suffer. And Bimini’s reputation as a tourism destination will be tarnished.”

“This reckless decision jeopardises both livelihoods and the island’s economic future,” the FNM candidate said.

“I am demanding immediate intervention from the Ministry of Housing and the Department of Public Service to stop the evictions until proper housing arrangements are secured, and full transparency from Resorts World and the government about how this decision was made and why no safety net has been put in place.”

Mr Isaacs is also calling for Parliament to investigate whether there are political motives behind the mass displacement.

“The people of Bimini deserve stability, dignity, and respect,” he said.

Resorts World Bimini officials could not be reached yesterday for further comment. West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Kingsley Smith did not respond to calls and messages.