Psychological tests ordered in gun case

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday for psychological evaluation after being accused of possessing a loaded gun earlier this week.

Prosecutors allege that 28-year-old Alexander Pennerman was found with a black and silver Taurus pistol and two .380 rounds on September 8 in New Providence.

He was charged before Magistrate Lennox Coleby with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

After Pennerman’s sister told the court he suffers from mental health issues, a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until September 30, where he will undergo psychological evaluation.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie prosecuted the case.