Sweeting: MOW is intensifying flood mitigation efforts in Abaco

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrusell@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs says it has intensified flood mitigation efforts in Abaco as The Bahamas enters the peak of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Minister of Works Clay Sweeting said contractors, in partnership with local government, have begun clearing drains in vulnerable communities, including Marsh Harbour, as part of a broader national programme.

Mr Sweeting said in a statement that flooding remains a national challenge, particularly in low-lying areas and wetlands, but the government is committed to providing immediate and sustained interventions.

He noted that seasonal factors such as spring tides, high sea levels and heavy rainfall worsen flooding, often leaving water with no natural outlet, even when drains are cleared.

Drainage clearing and maintenance have been ongoing in Abaco since July and will continue through the rainy season. Mr Sweeting said similar work is being carried out across the country.

“In New Providence alone, there are over 3,000 drains which are systematically and periodically maintained. Approximately 20 contractors are engaged to support the Ministry’s teams in Nassau and throughout the Family Islands. This collaborative approach ensures that our drainage systems remain operational during the most critical periods of the storm season,” he said.

The minister added that contracts were recently awarded in Abaco and Grand Bahama following assessments in July, with teams already deployed.

“The Ministry of Works, in conjunction with Local Government, will continue to monitor, assess and implement the necessary measures to protect communities and safeguard the wellbeing of residents,” Mr Sweeting said.

For years residents in Abaco have complained about the lack of drainage systems. They often face inches of rainfall water, making it hard for cars to move or even stalling in the middle of the road.

In July, a mile-long stretch of flooding had hit parts of Marsh Harbour, Abaco, following several hours of heavy rain. Roscoe Thompson, head of the Marsh Harbour/Spring City Township, said floodwaters began in the downtown area but subsided. He pointed to long-standing issues with the area’s drainage system as the root cause of the flooding.