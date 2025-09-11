Wilson urges govt to invest in housing for teachers

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AS several Family Islands grapple with ongoing teacher shortages, Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) president Belinda Wilson is urging the government to invest in housing for teachers, saying the current rental allowance is “insufficient”.

She told The Tribune that many teachers, as well as other union members and employees, are required to cover first and last month’s rent plus a security deposit — costs that can easily run into thousands of dollars.

She said the initial rental allowance is only $700, and although employees can apply for an increase, the process — which she serves on as a committee member — moves far too slowly.

“Where is a new graduate who has been in college/university suppose to find thousands of dollars to pay first and last month rent and security deposit?” Mrs Wilson told The Tribune.

“Some members have waited for months to receive the rental allowance increase. This entire matter of housing in the Ministry of Education and Department of Education and for that matter the entire government system needs to be improved.”

Her comments came amid renewed concerns about school readiness, particularly on the Family Islands, where parents have reported staff shortages and inadequate facilities at the start of the new school year.

Education Director Dominique McCartney-Russell has said the ministry is addressing the shortfall through interviews, with only 20 vacancies left nationwide.

Meanwhile, some Family Island parents have linked ongoing staff shortages directly to insufficient rental assistance.

Joshua Higgs, vice president of the Samuel Guy Pinder All-Age PTA, recently recalled how a highly qualified teacher left the island due to low rental allowances, adding rental support for teachers is limited while housing costs on the island remain high.

Mrs Wilson noted that housing for teachers in the Family Islands has long been problematic. Despite the decade-long issue, she said the government has failed to adequately address it, citing this year’s budget allocation as an example

“In this year’s national budget under Head 35 Department of Education has an allocation of $6,017,264 for 2025/2026. This allocation is insufficient,” she said.

She also criticised the government for failing to maintain teachers’ cottages on various islands, calling it a waste of taxpayers funds.

She said that although the union’s industrial agreement has long stipulated that teachers should be given first preference to purchase the dilapidated cottages, nothing has been done to implement this.

She said shifting rental markets have made it harder to secure housing, noting that many apartments once available to teachers are now being converted into Airbnb units as landlords seek higher profits.

She added that the situation highlights how the Ministry of Education has failed to adapt to the realities of today’s rental and accommodation market.