AAIA: Fuel exhaustion caused fatal Piper Aztec crash

In its final report released on the one-year anniversary of the crash, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) has concluded that fuel exhaustion caused the crash of a Piper Aztec aircraft that killed two people and injured four others.

Emma Williams, 43, and 87-year-old Allen Russell died from their injuries after the plane ditched in waters about eight miles west of New Providence on September 12, 2024.

Ms Williams was reportedly on her way to her mother’s funeral in Lowe Sound, Andros.

AAIA investigators identified fuel exhaustion as the probable cause, adding that inadequate flight planning, poor weather conditions, and the pilot’s decision-making may have been contributory factors. The report stated that 30 gallons of aviation fuel had been purchased in the six days prior to the accident but investigators could not verify how much fuel was already on board before that uplift.

According to the report, the six-seater Piper Aztec PA-23-250, registered in the United States as N555MH, departed Lynden Pindling International Airport shortly before 2pm en route to San Andros Airport.

Investigators said the pilot made three unsuccessful attempts to land in Andros as poor visibility and thunderstorms created conditions “less than the prescribed minimum for visual flying.”

Radar and pilot reports described heavy rain and thunderstorm activity in the area, with one nearby aircraft reporting a “wall of weather” at the edge of the runway.

The report highlighted that the pilot, identified by FAA registry records as Karaganda “Cardi” Newton, was not certified to operate in weather conditions below what is prescribed for visual flying.

The pilot eventually abandoned the landing and attempted to return to Nassau. While inbound, he reported engine problems to air traffic controllers and declared an emergency. Both engines lost power, forcing the pilot to ditch the plane into the ocean about 6.5 nautical miles west of New Providence.

All six occupants exited the aircraft after impact. Search and rescue efforts were immediately launched, with assistance from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force and nearby aircraft. However, Ms Williams and Mr Russell — were later pronounced dead. Four survivors, including the pilot, sustained minor injuries.