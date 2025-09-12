BPL not concerned over reluctance of staff to join Bahamas Grid Company

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Power and Light’s chief operating officer, Anthony Christie, said yesterday he is not worried about the optics of workers refusing to be seconded to the Bahamas Grid Company (BGC), despite mounting criticism of the transition plan.

His comments followed Opposition leader Michael Pintard’s declaration that the secondment scheme was “doomed from the start”.

Speaking at an Office of the Prime Minister press briefing, Mr Christie dismissed concerns that staff reluctance undermines the plan.

“No, because, again, they will continue to work, provide for the families, contribute to the economy of The Bahamas. BGC will continue to work. As we see get busy and work on an island on New Providence as it is, so work will continue,” he said.

He added that the company had already accounted for the possibility of workers choosing not to move.

“Obviously, as part of the plan, this would have been something that they would have envisioned; whether the staff move or not, we still have to do the work. How would we carry on and how would BPL be impacted? We also had the same discussions and planning.”

Mr Christie stressed that secondment is entirely voluntary, noting no staff would be forced out of BPL or made redundant.

“Our network is huge and complex, so the staff or the proposals for them [were] that if they wanted to move to a new entity, provide the same skills or service that they already do for BPL or they stay with BPL,” he said. “Either way, a person has to decide what is in my best interest. And again, that’s how it was presented. And if they decided to stay with BPL, then we carry on smartly. BGC now would have to determine how else they would staff their organisation.”

Union leaders have voiced unease about the transition. Christopher Hanna, president of the Bahamas Electrical Utility Managerial Union, recently told The Tribune that workers were hesitant because they did not know what compensation packages BGC would provide.

Mr Christie acknowledged those concerns, saying long-serving staff in particular want certainty over whether their accrued benefits would be protected.

“They may have a different structure in terms of pension that BPL has. But again, you’re talking about staff that would have work for BPL 20 plus years. They would have accrued a lot of benefits but again, that’s the issue. Will they be protected? Will that carry over to the new entity?” he said.

He added that unlike the United States, where employees’ 401(k) benefits transfer when moving between companies, The Bahamas does not have a comparable system.

“So again, those workers, those staff, are looking at what is in their best interest based upon what is offered to them, and I cannot speak in detail to what BGC has offered to the staff,” he said.