OPM: Gov’t reviewing US decision to process Haitian visas in Nassau

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis is reviewing “in its entirety” the matter of the US Embassy in Nassau being designated a processing site for Haitian visa applications.

Press Secretary Keishla Adderley said yesterday the prime minister will make an announcement “soon” fully detailing The Bahamas position.

“It's something that we will have to look at, see that what we are in agreement with, what we may not be in agreement with, and state in an official position on how we would like to see the matter handled,” she said.

The Davis administration previously said it will not allow Haitian nationals to enter The Bahamas to apply for US visas, insisting that a new American policy designating Nassau as the processing site will not change this country’s entry rules.

The new US policy, posted on the State Department’s website, takes effect on November 1 and follows the suspension of routine visa services in Port-au-Prince amid Haiti’s worsening instability.

The U.S. Embassy clarified that its designation of Nassau to process Haitian visa applications does not affect Bahamian entry decisions, which remain solely under the country’s authority.

Consular chief Carina Canaan said on Guardian Radio’s Morning Blend on Wednesday that the U.S. defers to Bahamian national security decisions and will provide information to Washington “based on the reality”.

She added that Nassau has historically processed Haitian visa applications, and the designation reflects operational realities, similar to U.S. arrangements in Warsaw for Russia and Bogotá for Venezuela.

The U.S. paused issuing new visas to Haitian nationals on June 9 due to security concerns and overstay rates, mainly affecting non-immigrant visas like visitor and student categories, with limited exceptions for certain immigrant visas, particularly family reunification.

Ms Canaan confirmed that existing valid visas were not canceled, and Haitians holding them can still travel to the U.S., subject to Customs and Border Protection discretion.