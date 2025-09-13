Charlton through to semis at World Championships





By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

TOKYO, Japan: While they both finished fifth in their respective heats of the women's 100 metres, Anthaya Charlton advanced to the semi-finals with one of the fastest losing times, but Camille Rutherford didn't make it.

As a drama unfolded on one of the 20th World Championships at the Tokyo National Stadium on Saturday, Charlton popped out of the third heat with a time of 11.18 seconds and had to wait on the conclusion of the seven heats to determine if her time was good enough to come back on Sunday for the semi-finals.

She did with the 19th fastest time and indicated that she was eager to see how well she can turn things around against this talented field of international athletes.

American sensation Sha'Carri Richardson, the defending world champion, took the heat in her season's best of 11.03 and Jamaica's Shericka Jackson followed in pursuit in second in 11.04.

As for Rutherford, her debut at the senior global international championships didn't pan out so well. Trailing in heat four, she came across the finish line in 11.40, but it wasn't fast enough to return for a second appearance.

Camille Rutherford







She was 35th overall, but stated that after producing her best season ever, she was just thrilled to be out there competing in the stadium that can hold around 68,000 spectators.

Julien Alfred, the Saint Lucian double sprint gold medalist from the 2024 Olympic Games, powered through the line in 10.93, the fastest qualifying time with Great Britain's Daryll Neita shocking the field with the second fastest time of 10.94 and American Melissa Jefferson, who posted the fastest time in the world this year, coasted into the semi-finals with the third best time of 10.99.

They were the only three competitors to dip under the 11-second barrier with Jamaican rising star Tina Clayton taking the fourth spot with 11.01 and vintage countrywoman Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also in the mix ith the 11th best time of 11.09.

The semi-finals will take place on Sunday at 8:20pm (7:20am EST) and the final to follow at 10:13pm (9:13am EST).