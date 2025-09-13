Home-based chef forced to flee as storm unfolds ‘like a movie'

A home-based chef and entrepreneur was forced to flee his residence on Friday night after severe weather tore through eastern New Providence, ripping apart the roof of his home.

Mark Grant Jr, owner of Heavenly Creations, said the storm unleashed intense winds, lightning and thunder, quickly causing leaks throughout his house around 9 pm.

He said the roof of the restroom started to leak first. Then the roof in his bedroom, and when he went into the kitchen to get a bucket of water, he discovered that the roof had fallen in. When he returned to his bedroom, the roof had come off in that room as well.

Grant said water poured in as rain continued to fall, leaving him no choice but to evacuate.

“The only thing I could have done at that point was evacuate because the roofs were leaking everywhere and falling apart,” he said.

When Grant stepped outside, the roads were flooded and the passenger window of his vehicle shattered. He and his girlfriend quickly drove to a nearby home for shelter.

Now displaced, Grant said he must find temporary accommodation while figuring out how to carry on his business. He described the frightening scenes of the storm as something “out of a movie.”