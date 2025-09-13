Coleby-Davis pledges rebuilding aid after tornado rips through eastern NP

Energy Minister and Elizabeth MP Jobeth Coleby-Davis has pledged to introduce a system to help residents access building materials to repair their homes after severe weather ripped through parts of eastern New Providence on Friday night.

Coleby-Davis, the MP for Elizabeth Estates, said many of her constituents have contacted her about the extensive damage caused by the severe weather system.

She described the destruction as “really major” and said the ordeal has revived painful memories for families still struggling with the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) Chief Operating Officer Anthony Christie said the severe weather began around 9pm Friday and initially affected much of the eastern district.

Crews began restoration overnight but their work was complicated by a tornado that swept through the Fox Hill and Joe Farrington Road area, damaging multiple poles and other infrastructure.

Christie said BPL is working with Bahamas Grid Company to restore electricity by the end of the day. Some areas in the east and west have already been reconnected, while other communities remain without power.

Severe weather was also reported in Abaco overnight, though details of the impact were not provided during the briefing.