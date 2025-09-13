Severe weather causes damage, power outages across eastern New Providence

Severe thunderstorms that swept through eastern New Providence last night left widespread damage and prolonged power outages across several communities.

Photos and videos taken show toppled trees, downed power lines, damaged roofs and scattered debris.

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) said the disruption was caused by downed high-voltage lines and heavy weather conditions that delayed its crews from immediately addressing multiple issues. The company noted that “multiple pockets of outages” remain across the island but expects full restoration by 1pm today.

In a statement this morning, BPL said its technicians are working diligently to repair damaged infrastructure and restore electricity as quickly as possible.

“We apologize for the disruption in power supply and appreciate your patience as our teams work to restore electricity,” the company said.