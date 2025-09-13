WORLDS 100M: Jones advances to semis with 10.16

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

TOKYO, Japan: Despite not getting a good start, Terrence Jones was able to storm back and clinch an automatic qualifying spot for the semifinals with a third-place finish in his heat of the men's 100 metres.

As he completed The Bahamas' appearances on the first day of competition on Saturday at the 20th World Championships, Jones clocked 10.16 seconds to take one of the top three spots in each of the seven heats to earn an automatic bid into the semifinals.

Despite the strong finish, he was unable to catch American Noah Lyes, who won the heat in 9.95, followed by Jamaica's Ackeem Blake in 10.07. Jones landed the 19th fastest time out of 56 competitors.

Jones, who is still waiting to get back to the 9.91 that he ran in April 15, 2023 to tie the Bahamian national record that is held jointly by Derrick Atkins, told The Tribune his goal is to come back in the semifinals and see how things go as he tries to negotiate a spot into the final.

Atkins, by the way, established the record when he won a silver medal behind American Tyson Gay and ahead of Jamaican Asafa Powell in Osaka when Japan hosted the championship for the second time, the first being in Tokyo in 1991.

The 22-year-old Grand Bahamian, who graduated from Texas Tech last year, and is now competing as a professional athlete, admitted that he will have to run in the 9-seconds range if he's going to be a contender for the final.

The field is stacked with some pretty good times ahead of him, including Gift Leotlela of the Republic of South Africa, who clocked a lifetime best of 9.87 in heat one to lead the list of 24 qualifiers.

The semi's is set for Sunday at 8:45 pm (7:45 am EST) and final will close out day two at 10:20 pm (9:20 am EST).

Jones joins Anthaya Charlton, who earlier in the evening, booked her ticket into the women's semifinals with her fifth place time of 11.19. However, Camille Rutherford didn't get in with 11.40 in fifth place in her heat.



