Devynne into semis but Charisma just misses out

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

TOKYO, Japan: Two-time World Indoor 60 metres hurdles record holder Devynne Charlton cruised into the semifinals, but Charisma Taylor just missed out and Denisha Cartwright fell too far behind to contend.

The trio carried the Bahamian colors in the women's 100m hurdles heats during the early morning session on Sunday at the outdoor 20th World Championships Championships.

Charlton, running out of the last of the six heats, was an automatic qualifier as she crossed the finish line in 12.69 behind world record holder Tobi Amunsan, who clocked 12.53 for the win in the Japan National Stadium.

The 29-year-old Charlton joined her 22-year-old sister Anthaya Charlton, who had advanced to the women's 100m semi's on Saturday. Devynne was pegged as the ninth of 18 automatic qualifiers for Monday's semi's to get into the final.

Taylor, running out of heat four, was timed in 12.96 for sixth place. She sat through the mixed zone with the medi, hoping and praying that her time held up as one of the six fastest losers.

However, the 26-year-old in her first season on the professional circuit watched as her name slowly slipped off the chart until she was knocked out completely. Luca Kozak of Hungary running 12.96 to complete the field of 18 automatic qualifiers.

The versatile triple jumper was visibly upset and disappointed as she tried to console herself, indicating that she had put so much into her preparation for the championships.

Cartwright, the 25-year-old diminutive of the three, came out first in heat one in 13.50 for seventh place and ended up 40th out of a field of 44.

Obviously annoyed with her performance as she started one of the two contenders over the first two hurdles, only to fade away over the final eight, Cartwright declined to speak to the media.