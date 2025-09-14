WORLDS DAY 2: Johnson runs lifetime best to semis, Charlton and Jones stopped short

By BRENT STUBBS

TOKYO, Japan: Printassia Johnson produced a lifetime best performance to book her ticket into the semifinals of the women's 400 metres.

But as the second day of competition unfolded at the Japan National Stadium on Sunday night, national champion Javonya Valcourt fell short of her opportunity to make it a double threat for Team Bahamas.

And while they both reached the semi's in the 100m, Anthaya Charlton and Terrence Jones each fell short of securing a spot in the final that concluded the day.

The final competitor in action for the Bahamas' 15-member team to compete so far, Donald Thomas, also bowed out in the qualifying round of the men's high jump.

Johnson, in establishing herself on the global stage, picked the right time to run her best time of 50.53 seconds for fourth in her heat that was won by Jamaica's Nickisha OPryce in 49.91. Johnson placed 14th overall.

Valcourt, on the other hand, was seventh in her heat in 52.00 as she watched American 400m hurdles world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone run away from the field in 49.41. Valcourt ended up 36th overall.

Meanwhile in the women's 100m, Charlton came through for sixth in her heat in 11.14 that placed her tied for 14th overall with Australian Torre Lewis. Saint Lucia's double Olympic sprint champion Julien Alfred ran away from the field in 10.93.

And in the men's century race, Jones was also sixth in his heat in 10.10 that placed him 16th overall and short of advancing to the final. American Kenny Bednarek and Jamaica's Kishanev Thompson were tied for the win in 9.85.

Thomas, 39, finished tied with two others for 19th with his best leap of 7-feet, 3-inches or 2.21 metres after he was eighth in his flight. It was his eighth straight championship since winning the world title in his debut in 2007 in Japan, but in Osaka.

Earlier in the day, two-time World Indoor 60m champion and record holder Devynne Charlton breezed through to the semifinal of the women's 100m hurdles on Monday, but both team captain Charisma Taylor and Denisha Cartwright fell short in their bid to join her.