How we have fared so far at the World Outdoors

TOKYO, Japan — Here’s a look at how The Bahamas’ 15-member team has fared so far at the 20th World Championships over the first two days of competition.

Women’s 100m

- Anthaya Charlton advanced to the semifinals with fifth in heat three in the heats in 11.18 seconds for 19th overall.

She was sixth in heat two of the semifinals in 11.14 seconds for 14th overall.

- Camille Rutherford fifth in heat four of the heats in 11.40 seconds for 35th overall.

Women’s 100m hurdles

- Denisha Cartwright seventh in heat one in 13.50 for 40th overall.

- Charisma Taylor sixth in heat four in 12.96 for 24th overall.

- Devynne Charlton advanced to the semifinals with second place in heat six in 12.69 for ninth overall.

Women’s 400m

- Printassia Johnson advanced to the semifinal with her fourth place in heat four in a personal best of 50.53 for 14th overall.

- Javonya Valcourt seventh in heat three in the preliminaries in 52.00 for seventh place for 36th overall.

Men’s 100m

- Terrence Jones advanced to the semifinals with third in heat three in 10.16 for 19th overall.

- Terrence Jones sixth in heat two of the semifinals in 10.10 for 16th overall.

Men’s high jump

Donald Thomas, competing in Group A, was tied for 10th at 7-feet, 3-inches (2.21m) for 19th place overall.

Up next

Monday night at 9:06 pm (8:05 am EST).

Devynne Charlton in lane seven in heat three of the women’s 100m hurdles semifinals. The top two finishers and the next two fastest losers will advance to the final the same night at 10:20 pm (9:20 am EST).

Tuesday night at 9:15 pm (8:15 am EST).

Printassia Johnson in lane three in heat two of the women’s 400m semifinals. The first two finishers and the next two fastest losers will advance to the final on Thursday at 10.24 pm (9:24 am EST).

Wednesday

Men’s Triple jump qualification at 7:05 pm (6:05 am EST).

Kaiwan Culmer - no start list available yet.

Men’s Javelin throw qualification at 7:10 pm (6:10 ma EST).

Keyshawn SAtrachan - no start list available yet.

Women’s 200m heats at 7:30 pm (6:30 m EST).

Anthonique Strachan - no start list available yet.

Men’s 200m heats at 8:15 pm (7:15 am EST).

Ian Kerr - no start list available yet.

Thursday

Men’s Javelin final at 7:23 pm (6:23 am EST).

Men’s 200m semifinal at 9:02 pm (8:02 am EST).

Women’s 200m semifinal at 9:24 pm (8:24 am EST).

Women’s 400m final at 10:24 pm (9:24 m EST).

Friday

Women’s javelin throw qualifying rounds at 7:30 pm (6:30 am EST) or 9 pm (8 am EST)

Rhema Otabor, depending on which group she is placed in.

Men’s triple jump final

8:50 pm (7 am EST)

Men’s 200m final at 10:06 pm (9:06 am EST).

Women’s 200m final at 10:22 pm (9:22 am EST).

Saturday

Men’s decathlon first five events.

Kendrick Thompson.

Women’s javelin final at 9:05 pm (8:05 am EST).

Men’s decathlon - final five events

Kendrick Thompson.