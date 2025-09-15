Pintard: Grand Lucayan staff confused over delayed payment of their salaries

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard yesterday accused the Davis administration of leaving Grand Lucayan Resort workers and their families in limbo after employees reportedly went unpaid last week without explanation.

Speaking outside the resort alongside East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson, Mr Pintard said staff had been left confused after receiving emails about delayed wages but no “credible” explanation from officials.

“We can’t say precisely how many have not been paid and why, but we have been advised that all of them got the same email and have not yet been paid,” he said. “And there has been no credible explanation provided to the workers.”

Mr Pintard said the situation was unacceptable given government assurances that hotel expenses would not burden taxpayers. He claimed neither the developers nor the government appear to be covering salaries.

“You have mothers, fathers, families in general who are requiring answers,” he told reporters. “This is unacceptable, and it does not represent the revitalisation of Grand Bahama that the government has promised.”

The opposition leader also questioned why demolition at the resort has not begun, why the property is still taking bookings, and why vendors, including the security company, have not been paid.

“It has been 121 days since we first raised alarm about the Grand Lucayan deal, and Bahamians are still in the dark,” he said. “The Davis administration promised a turnover in August 2025. That deadline has come and gone, but yet no update. Just empty promises and a ball of confusion.”

In May, the government signed a heads of agreement with US-based Concord Wilshire for the $827m redevelopment of the Grand Lucayan, with demolition expected to start immediately. However, no work has begun.

Mr Pintard accused the administration of misleading Bahamians about the sale and demanded clarity on the $120m officials previously said had been secured for the property.

“Why are staff members today still waiting for their salaries?” he asked. He stressed that parliamentarians and Cabinet ministers had all been paid, while struggling hotel workers remained without wages.

Beyond the resort, Mr Pintard blasted the government for stalling on other projects, including the promised redevelopment of Grand Bahama International Airport. He noted pledges of a new domestic terminal and US pre-clearance facilities by August, but said no groundbreaking has taken place.

“Every day they delay, they hurt the Grand Bahamian economy,” he said, warning that uncertainty was driving away investors and families.

He further highlighted concerns about unpaid subcontractors under the small home repair programme, unprocessed deductions for public servants, and delays in other projects such as the Moorings development in Exuma.

Mr Pintard urged Prime Minister Philip Davis or Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper to directly address workers and the public on the nation’s finances.

“They said, you know, they’re working, that a big surplus is coming. So, surely, if you are in that position, $120m in the bank and you are outperforming your economic and financial projections, then certainly you must be able to pay struggling families in Grand Bahama. Were you telling a lie to the rest of the country that you are busy revitalising this economy while people are hurting?” he asked.

He also said straw vendors in Port Lucaya were struggling and urged property owners to support them during the downturn.

Mr Pintard concluded by demanding that the government tell workers when their pay will be deposited.

In response, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) dismissed Mr Pintard’s criticism as a political stunt, saying Grand Lucayan employees are expected to be paid today.

The party accused the FNM leader of hypocrisy, noting he was in Cabinet when the previous administration purchased the resort without a viable plan.

“Since the last FNM administration, when Michael Pintard sat in Cabinet and purchased the resort with no plan, the PLP has worked continuously to keep as many Bahamians as possible employed at that property,” the party said in a statement.

The PLP added that its government remains committed to redeveloping both the resort and Grand Bahama International Airport, pointing to signs of economic improvement on the island.

“Because of the sustained work of this PLP government, the Grand Bahama economy has taken a turn for the better. More and more residents are returning home, and employment numbers continue to rise,” the statement read.

The party accused Mr Pintard of trying to distract from his own political woes, branding him “an embattled leader” presiding over a fractured opposition.

“Michael Pintard is in political trouble, hoping that his media theatrics and ‘politricks’ will save him. The FNM once held all five seats on Grand Bahama yet failed to work for the people. Bahamians are not fools,” the statement said.

The PLP said it recognises that more work must be done but pledged not to relent in efforts to improve the lives of Grand Bahama residents and Bahamians nationwide.