PM: Government must be guided by faith and rooted in divine purpose

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis told Progressive Liberal Party supporters at the party’s anniversary church service yesterday that the government’s mission must be guided by faith and rooted in divine purpose.

He framed the PLP’s four years in office as a period shaped by the belief that progress comes through both divine providence and human responsibility. He emphasised that while scripture teaches God provides miracles, leaders and citizens alike must act with determination to bring about national change.

The prime minister positioned his administration’s record as part of this shared responsibility. He pointed to the expansion of the national school breakfast programme, the creation of the National Youth Guard, and major investments in health care, including the renovation of clinics, new hospitals, and improvements to diagnostics and emergency services in the Family Islands.

He highlighted efforts to strengthen education, culture, and the economy through apprenticeships, labour agreements, protections for artists, and the launch of a performing arts school. Initiatives in energy reform, agriculture, tourism, and food security were also described as building blocks for long-term transformation.

Mr Davis, speaking at Life Changers Ministries International, acknowledged setbacks and frustrations but argued that progress is visible in areas such as new homes, expanded infrastructure, record levels of investment, and enhanced opportunities for young Bahamians. He also stressed that the work of government is not simply administrative but moral, aimed at removing barriers, correcting injustices, and extending opportunities to those most in need.

He said Bahamians should see each achievement, whether small or large, as part of a broader national effort to improve lives and secure dignity for all. The work of transformation, he said, is collective, requiring faith, resilience, and a shared commitment to building a stronger nation.