PM: Government must be guided by faith and rooted in divine purpose

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis told Progressive Liberal Party supporters at the party’s anniversary church service yesterday that the government’s mission must be guided by faith and rooted in divine purpose.
He framed the PLP’s four years in office as a period shaped by the belief that progress comes through both divine providence and human responsibility. He emphasised that while scripture teaches God provides miracles, leaders and citizens alike must act with determination to bring about national change.
The prime minister positioned his administration’s record as part of this shared responsibility. He pointed to the expansion of the national school breakfast programme, the creation of the National Youth Guard, and major investments in health care, including the renovation of clinics, new hospitals, and improvements to diagnostics and emergency services in the Family Islands.
He highlighted efforts to strengthen education, culture, and the economy through apprenticeships, labour agreements, protections for artists, and the launch of a performing arts school. Initiatives in energy reform, agriculture, tourism, and food security were also described as building blocks for long-term transformation.
Mr Davis, speaking at Life Changers Ministries International, acknowledged setbacks and frustrations but argued that progress is visible in areas such as new homes, expanded infrastructure, record levels of investment, and enhanced opportunities for young Bahamians. He also stressed that the work of government is not simply administrative but moral, aimed at removing barriers, correcting injustices, and extending opportunities to those most in need.
He said Bahamians should see each achievement, whether small or large, as part of a broader national effort to improve lives and secure dignity for all. The work of transformation, he said, is collective, requiring faith, resilience, and a shared commitment to building a stronger nation.
Comments
choodot43 3 hours ago
Faith and divine purpose? That has aged well with the airport...Grand Bahama deserves better!
http://tribune242.com/users/photos/2025…
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
"the government’s mission must be guided by faith and rooted in divine purpose."
God separated church and state from Samuel's time.
"they said, “Give us a king to lead us,” this displeased Samuel; so he prayed to the Lord. 7 And the Lord told him: “Listen to all that the people are saying to you; it is not you they have rejected, but they have rejected me as their king. 8 As they have done from the day I brought them up out of Egypt until this day, forsaking me and serving other gods, so they are doing to you. 9 Now listen to them; but warn them solemnly and let them know what the king who will reign over them will claim as his rights.”... he shall take and he shall take and he shall take the best of everything for himself, his family and his generals.
Jesus enforced, "render unto Caesar that which is Caesar's"
To pretend that this nation that legalized gambling, took campaign money from Nygard, is about to legalize marijuana, has a potential high ranking politician sitting in Parliament negotiating cocaine transshipment for dollars that nobody in power appears interested in finding, is "Godly" is somewhat blaphemous
Sign in to comment
OpenID