Police investigate traffic death in Exuma

POLICE are investigating a traffic fatality in the settlement of Ramsey, Exuma after a man was found unresponsive near a utility pole yesterday morning.
Shortly after 7.30am, officers arrived at the scene and discovered the man lying on the ground with a motorcycle nearby. Emergency medical personnel examined him but found no signs of life.
Authorities have not released the victim’s identity and said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing.
