Printassia advances

TOKYO, Japan — It has been a great transitional year for Printassia Johnson as she switched from running the shorter sprints to concentrating solely on the 400 metres.

The 31-year-old made her first senior team to compete in an individual event at the 20th World Championships where she proved that she “belongs,” advancing to the semifinals of the women’s 400 metres on Sunday at the Japan National Stadium.

As one of two representatives in the event, in the absence of Shaunae Miller-Uibo who didn’t make The Bahamas’ 15-member team, Johnson earned one of the six fastest losers spots for Tuesday’s semifinal, running a lifetime best of 50.53 seconds.

She had to do it running blind in “no man’s land” in lane nine. Having composed herself over the first 200, Johnson had to storm back on the home stretch to make it to the next round. Jamaica’s Nickisha Pryce, in lane six, took the tape in 49.91.

Johnson’s compatriot, Javonya Valcourt, who has had a great collegiate season this year as well, didn’t advance after she was seventh in her heat in 52.00.

While Johnson was placed 14th overall, Valcourt ended up 36th out of a field of 51 competitors.

“It feels good, honestly. I just wanted to run my race,” said Johnson. “I didn’t run my race at NACAC. I didn’t care what happened. Once I ran my race, I knew I was going to run well. “I’m happy that I qualified. I’;m happy that I made it to the smei’s. One race at a time. I’m very happy with the PB. I wanted to leave Life University with the school record. I got that. I am so happy.”

Johnson, who was trained by former Bahamian sprinter Dominic Demeeritte where he;s the head coach at Life University, said she envisioned one day being at this stage and now she’s enjoying every moment of it.

“I’m really just having fun. When I was on the track, I was smiling because I knew I felt good. I know I’m moving very, very fast, so the main thing was for me not to run my first 200 too fast. Once I didn’t run the first 200m fast, I knew I had the strength to bring it home.”

On Tuesday, Johnson will run out of lane three in the second of three heats, featuring Salwa Ed Naser of Bahrain in lane five as she negotiates one of the eight spots into the final, scheduled for Thursday, September 18th.

“I don’t want to put any expectations on myself. Every race is a final for me,” Johnson said.

Although she didn’t advance, Valcourt complimented Johnson for booking her ticket to the next round. She noted that it was the slowest race she’s ran all year, so she wasn’t pleased with her effort.

“I’m still glad that I had the opportunity to compete at this high level championship,” she said. “I’m pretty sure that Printassia made it, so I am glad one of us advanced.”

Going into her race Valcourt said she felt really good, but when she stepped out on the track, she allowed the moment to get the better of her.

She ran out of lane five, right next to world 400m record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in lane six, who made the switch over to the 400m. Valcourt attempted to go with her at the start, but as she came off the final curve, she started to slowly fade away.

In preparation for her year this past season at the University of Tennessee, Valcourt said she started training right after she competed on the mixed 4 x 400m relay team at the Olympic Games last year in Paris, France, so she really didn’t have much time to recuperate.

“That was not the reason I competed the way I did today,” she insisted. “I felt great. I had great practice coming into it. So I don’t think that was the reason.”

Valcourt, 20, said she will just take the rest of her time here, supporting and cheering on the rest of Team Bahamas as they compete through the remainder of the championships on Sunday.








