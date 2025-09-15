Royal Caribbean pledges to ‘uphold highest standards’ following Immigration raid

By Fay Simmons

Royal Caribbean yesterday pledged to “uphold the highest standards” and asserted that the two construction workers found to have expired work permits by an Immigration raid account for “less than 1 percent” of its Royal Beach Club workforce.

Philip Simon, the cruise line’s top Bahamian executive, told Tribune Business that it was working with its contractors and sub-contractors to ensure their workforces fully comply with all Bahamian Immigration and labour laws after 21 construction workers were apprehended on Thursday at the Paradise Island site for its $165m development.

Of the 21 workers who were detained, with videos and photos of the raid circulating widely on social media, some 19 were found to be working outside the scope of their work permits while another two possessed permits that expired in August this year.

Mr Simon, president of Royal Caribbean (Bahamas) and its Royal Beach Club project, said in response that the cruise line is committed to ensuring compliance with all Bahamian laws and regulations.

He added said the contractor responsible for employing the workers, who he declined to name, is working to address the situation and emphasised that the two workers with expired permits represent less than 1 percent of the workforce.

“Like any other construction site, we are subject to scrutiny. We have made and will continue to make every effort to dot every ‘i’ and cross every ‘t’ to ensure we adhere to all rules and regulations,” Mr Simon pledged.

“You would note, from the report, and based on the fact that we have over 500 people currently employed in the construction of this project, those two workers with expired permits represent less than 1 percent of the total workforce on-site.

“We also are aware that there were 19 individuals removed whose work permits were out of scope for the Beach Club. We are working with The Bahamian contractors and sub-contractors to ensure full compliance.”

Royal Caribbean is working with several Bahamian construction firms on the Royal Beach Club project, including Island Site Development (ISD), Bahamas Environmental Group (BEG), and other local sub-contractors. These contractors are responsible for providing labour to the site, and no Royal Caribbean employee was involved in the Immigration round-up.

The $165m Royal Beach Club is expected to be completed in December 2025. The project is a joint venture with the Government, which contributed four Crown Land acres to the project’s total 17 acres. The cruise line will hold majority 51 percent ownership interest, with the remaining 49 percent equity stake to be split between the Government and Bahamian retail and institutional investors.

Once completed, the Royal Beach Club is expected to host an average of 2,000 daily guests, who will travel by ferry from the Nassau Cruise Port to the Beach Club and onward to downtown Nassau.

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson said the company is committed to ensuring compliance with all local laws and regulations.

“As always, we work in collaboration with the Bahamian government to ensure compliance with local laws and regulations,” they said. “This property is a public-private joint venture with the Bahamian government, and we are committed to upholding the highest standards for this partnership while also ensuring the safety and well-being of our team.”

The Immigration Department, in a statement, warned all businesses to ensure every work permit holder complies with the conditions of their permits following the apprehension of the 21 foreign nationals at the Paradise Island construction site. It confirmed the arrests were made during an inspection last Thursday.

“On Thursday, September 12, officers from the enforcement unit, with the assistance of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, conducted an inspection exercise on a cay north of New Providence. The exercise resulted in the apprehension of 21foreign nationals - 15 Haitians, three Jamaicans, two Indonesians, and one Indian,” said the Department of Immigration

“All subjects were transported to the Carmichael Road Detention Centre for further processing. The Department of Immigration reminds employers and work permit holders that all holders must work strictly within the conditions of their permits. Non-compliance will result in enforcement action under the statute laws of The Bahamas.”

Tribune Business also reported recently that Royal Caribbean is eyeing downtown’s Union Wharf property as a hub for servicing its Paradise Island Beach Club.

This newspaper was told that Titan Hospitality, the catering operator said to have won the food and beverage services contract for the Royal Beach Club, will operate from Union Wharf. The site, located almost directly across the harbour from Royal Caribbean’s western Paradise Island investment, is ideal as a support hub for a development that is set to open in December 2025.