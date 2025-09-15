WORLDS 100MH: Charlton advances to final with season’s best 12.51

By BRENT STUBBS

TOKYO, Japan: Bahamian world indoor two-time champion and record holder Devynne Charlton got out to an early lead and held on to third place in her heat of the women's 100 metres hurdles semifinals.

As she progressively got better, Charlton produced a season's best time of 12.51 seconds to secure her the fastest losing time to advance to the final that will be run at the close of day three of the championships tonight at the Japan National Stadium.

The top three finishers in each of the three heats automatically qualify and then the next two fastest times make up the final two spots for the final, allowing Charlton to go after her first outdoor medal at the global stage.

In the final at 10.20 pm (9:20 am EST), Charlton will find herself in the outside lane nine where she will have to contend with the field that is loaded on the inside, including defending champion Danielle Williams from Jamaica in four, American Grace Stark in five, world record holder Toby Amisan in six and Charlton's training partner Massai Russell, the American Olympic champion, in seven.

In the last of the three heats in the semi's, Charlton relinquished her lead down the stretch as Russell powered to win in 12.42 and Williams followed in 12.44.

MONDAY MORNING'S STORY BEFORE THE FINAL QUALIFICATION:

TOKYO, Japan — Devynne Charlton likes her chances for a shot at the finals of the women’s 100 metre hurdles at the 20th World Championships tonight.

On day two of the championships on Sunday at the Japan National Stadium, the Bahamian national record holder clocked 12.69 seconds for second place behind world record holder Tobi Amusan from Nigeria in 12.53.

Charlton, the elder stateswoman on the 15-member team for The Bahamas at age 29, was the only one of three Bahamians competing in the event to advance to the semis.

“I’m just trying to make it to the final.

“That’s my main goal,” insisted Charlton, who got off to a good start and was able to see Amusan on the side of her to stay in the race.

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out for the other two Bahamians in the field, who competed on the same platform together for the second consecutive year as they did at the Olympic Games in Paris, France, last year.

Female team captain Charisma Taylor just missed the cut for the six fastest losers in her time of 12.96 for 24th place overall, while Denisha Cartwright was 40th out of. field of 44 in 13.50.

“Anything could happen .This is what the cham[ionship is all about,” said Charlton to Taylor about not getting her spot to join her in the final.

And while she clinched her spot, Chaerlton congratulated her 22-year-old younger sister Anthaya Charlton, who advanced to the semifinal of the women’s 100m on day one of the championships on Saturday.

“A little bit of nerves she had going on,” said Devynne about Anthya. “Once she shakes that off, she will be alright.”

As for her advancement in the hurdles, Charlton said it’s always good to have her personal coach in attendance to go over the race with Bahamian Orlando ‘Lonnie’ Greene, who coaches both Charlton and American Messai Russell at the University of Kentucky before the semi’s.

The semi’s will be an interesting one today on day three of the championships as Charlton will run out of lane seven in the last of the three semi’s.

This time, she will go head-to-head with Russell next to her in lane six with defending champion Danielle Williams from Jamaica in lane five.

The first two finishers will automatically qualify and the final two spots will be occupied by the next two fastest losers.